WANTED: Sheriff’s Office Seeking Several On Outstanding Warrants

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

DANIELLE SWEAT

2515 PITTMAN LANE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF A CHILD

DONNIE ALLEN ROBERTS

233 McDOWELL CT

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF A CHILD

MICHAEL ANTHONY

TAYLOR

127C MCDOWELL CT

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

MYESHIA C. MANNING

224 LAMEISHA LANE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY

KIRPATRICK D. WILLIAMS

2519 SHADELAND DR.

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

LUCINDA KAYE TURBERVILLE

525 W. FAIRFIELD RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

POSSESSION OF

MARIJUANA AND

POSSESSION OF

CONTROLLED

SUBSTANCE

RONNIE JOSEPH

SUMMERFORD

154 W. FAIRFIELD RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND

LARCENY

CORIE CASEY

139 SMUTHERMAN DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

ELISHA M. MANNING

2301 WHISPERING PINE CT

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR POSSESSION OF FIREARM

KAYLA PAGE

1609 JOANN BRANCH RD

LAKE VIEW, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

KRISTINA COOK

506 E MAIN STREET

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT

LARCENY

LIONEL AKEEM JONES

6376 ERNEST PAGE RD

SELLERS, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR OPEN

CONTAINER, FAILURE

TO STOP FOR BLUE LIGHTS AND DUS

BRIAN KEITH

BLACKMON

118 THICKET PLACE

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARRES WARRANTS FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND

PETIT LARCENY