CareSouth Carolina To Host Back To School Drive-Thru Event

DILLON — CareSouth Carolina will host a Back to School Drive-Thru this Saturday morning at Dillon High School (1730 US-301, Dillon) in the student parking lot.

The Back to School Drive-Thru will begin at 10 a.m. and CareSouth Carolina will give away 300 bookbags filled with school supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Backpacks & school supplies are limited to first 300 school-age students. A parent/guardian must be present with child to receive supplies and there is a limit of one per child.

“CareSouth Carolina appreciates Dillon High School’s collaboration in providing a safe and convenient site to distribute school supplies to children during this pandemic,” CareSouth Carolina Chief of Community Health Joe Bittle said. “We know that, especially this year, access to school supplies for students can be difficult for families to purchase and this is a way for us to show our care and support for our communities.”

CareSouth Carolina is hosting the Back to School Drive-Thru as part of its National Community Health Center Week celebration. For more than 40 years, CareSouth Carolina has served as a medical home — a place where people can experience healing, caring relationships — regardless of their personal circumstance. As a community health center, we understand our patients to be part of our family. We are part of their community, and we deliver a comprehensive set of services that meet the whole need — from pediatrics to pharmacy to community outreach — all under one roof.

Community Health Centers serve as the beacon of strength, service and care in their communities. In moments of pain and loss, they offer support and love. In moments of triumph, they offer hope and a vision for the future. Health centers serve 28 million patients a year and look to provide high-quality healthcare and education in the communities in which we serve.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.

