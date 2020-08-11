Summons: Claim And Delivery-C/A No: 2020-CP-17-00249

SUMMONS

(CLAIM AND DELIVERY)

(NON-JURY)

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

COUNTY OF DILLON

C/A No: 2020-CP-17-00249

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage

Servicing,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Patricia A. McKellar

Defendant.

TO THE DEFENDANT NAMED ABOVE:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, and to serve a copy of your answer on the subscribers at their offices, 1640 St. Julian Place, Columbia, South Carolina 29202, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof; exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof; exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for a judgment by default granting the relief demanded in the Complaint.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOME THE MINOR(S) RESIDE(S), AND/OR TO PERSON UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY, INCOMPETENTS AND PERSONS CONFINED AND PERSON IN THE MILITARY:

NOTICE OF FILING COMPLAINT

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Summons and Complaint in the above-captioned were filed on June 30, 2020, in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

CRAWFORD & VON KELLER, LLC

Post Office Box 4216

1640 St. Julian Place (29204)

Columbia, South Carolina 29240

Telephone: (803) 790-2626

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

