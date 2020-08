MISSING PERSON

Kelly Jo Hyatt

AGE: 42, Height 5’6”, Weight 180, Hair Color: Blonde, Eye Color: Brown

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing person, Kelly Jo Hyatt. Kelly Jo has been missing since July. If anyone has seen or has any information about the whereabouts of Kelly Jo Hyatt you are asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432 or Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707.