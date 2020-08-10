Daisy Lee Norton, 73, passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Bermuda Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Born in Harlan, Kentucky, April 14, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Orbin Rednour and Martha Purcell. She was a member of Bermuda Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Lonnie Norton, Jr. of Dillon; daughter, Natalie Lynn Poland of St. Petersburg, FL; son, Donny Leggett of Laurens, SC; 5 grandchildren, Lonnie Faurote, Jessi Faurote, Kaitlyn, Justin, & Elizabeth Leggett; 2 great-grandchildren, Lonnie Joel Faurote and Leah Grace Faurote; sisters & brothers, Margaret Clark of Scottsboro, AL, Shannon Marie Cox of St. Petersburg, FL, Bobby Rednour, Debbie Rednour, and Jerry Rednour all of Grand Rapids, MI.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Lynn Rednour.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, PO 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

