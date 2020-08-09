Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Places Birdhouses At State Park

SEVERAL MEMBERS of The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club met at Little Pee Dee State Park on July 18, 2020.

Park Manager, Emily Nicholson, so graciously helped place two birdhouses throughout the park. One birdhouse was placed near the club house, while the second birdhouse was placed near the information sign in front of of Lake Norman. The YJGC are making upcoming plans for others projects at the park as well.

Pictured are front: Park Manager Emily Nicholson and back, starting from left: Danyell Page, President Melissa Moody, and Terri Pittman. (Contributed Photo)



