PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth—McLeod v. Dillon Internal Medicine by Admin 2 • August 8, 2020 +5 PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth—McLeod v. Dillon Internal Medicine PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD Click once to view a picture in a single screen, and then again to enlarge. Pitcher McLeod pitcher McLeod pitcher Gray Easterling arrives safely at 2nd Bryson Davis fouls one McLeod swings Safe at home Dillon Internal safe at home Pitcher McLeod swings McLeod swings Attempts catch McLeod out at 2nd McLeod pitcher Gray Easterling swings JJ Campbell swings McLeod moves out of ball 4’s way Joshua Ward hits grounder to 1st McLeod pops up to the pitcher Dutch Brunson swings McLeod swings McLeod swings McLeod is tagged out attempting to steal 2nd Dillon Internal caught in run-down between him and 3rd McLeod is tagged out attempting to steal 2nd Pitcher Pitcher Pitcher Pitcher Dillon Internal safe at home Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail