PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth—Dillon Internal v. Ace Hardware by Admin 2 • August 8, 2020 +5 PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth—Dillon Internal v. Ace Hardware PHOTO GALLERY Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge. Safe at home Safe at home Ace hits Ace safe at home Ace hits one down the right field line for a triple Dillon Internal, short stop steps on 2nd for an out Ace safe at 3rd Dillon Internal hits one to pitcher Dillon Internal safe at 2nd Dillon Internal fouls Ace hits one to center, ball missed Ace Hardware tagged out by two in run-down Ace pitcher Dillon Internal watches high one Dillon Internal moves out of way of pitch