Alpha Alpha Chapter Expresses Gratitude To Essential Workers

The members of Alpha Alpha Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority, Inc. recently expressed their gratitude to the staff of Pruitt Nursing Facility and the Dillon Health Department.

At Pines, the Alpha Alpha Chapter placed a sign on the lawn recognizing the essential workers, made a monetary donation to the Pruitt Foundation to be used for COVID-19 and sent “Thinking of You” cards to all patients.



The Chapter gave Subway gift cards to the Dillon Health Department employees.

President Nina Bradley made presentation of behalf of the Chapter. Members present at the presentations were Queen McRae, Betty Gunter, Nina Bradley, Margaret Evans, and Magnolia Williams. Other members of Alpha Alpha Chapter who were unable to attend are Dorothy Johnson, Geneva McClellan, Katherine Fields and Towanda Wright.



