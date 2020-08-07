PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF AN AGRICULTURAL PERMIT

PUBLIC NOTICE

SC Department of Health and Environmental Control

Bureau of Water

2600 Bull Street

Columbia, South Carolina 29201

Public Notice No. HP1-RDKV-P13NY

Date: August 6, 2020

NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF AN AGRICULTURAL PERMIT

Permit Number: ND0090071

Issue Date: August 6, 2020

Effective Date: August 21, 2020

The Department has issued an agricultural permit to the permittee named below to operate a new business and land apply manure and/or compost to agricultural land as fertilizer.

PERMITTEE: MIKE STONE, ND0090071, (Dillon County/Pee Dee EA Florence Office), 2278 MT. HEBRON RD., CASSATT, SC, 29032. Manure will be obtained from agricultural animal producers and then provided to crop farmers to be land applied at agronomic rates as fertilizer. All farmers receiving waste must sign a contract, approved by the Department, and will be responsible for complying with all regulations for land application of agricultural waste.

This decision of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (Department) becomes the final agency decision 15 days after notice of the Department decision has been mailed to the applicant or respondent, unless a written request for final review accompanied by a filing fee of $100.00 is filed with the Department by the applicant, permittee, licensee, or affected person.

An applicant, permittee, licensee, or affected person who wishes to appeal this decision must file a timely written request for final review with the Clerk of the Board at the following address or by facsimile at 803-898-3393. A filing fee in the amount of $100.00 made payable to SC DHEC must also be received by the Clerk within the time allowed for filing a request for final review. However, if a request for final review is filed by facsimile, the filing fee may be mailed to the Clerk of the Board if the envelope is postmarked within the time allowed for filing a request for final review.

Clerk of the Board

SC DHEC

2600 Bull Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Parties filing a request for final review are asked to include a statement of the grounds on which they challenge the Department?s decision and the specific changes they are seeking in the decision.

In order to be timely, a request for final review must be received by the Clerk of the Board within 15 days after notice of the Department decision has been mailed to the applicant or respondent. If the 15th day occurs on a weekend or State holiday, the request is due to be received by the Clerk of the Board on the next working day.

If a timely request for final review is filed with the Clerk of the Board, the Clerk will provide additional information regarding procedures.

The Board of Health and Environmental Control has 60 days from the date of receipt of a request for final review to conduct a final review conference. The conference may be conducted by the Board, its designee, or a committee of three members of the Board appointed by the chair.

If a final review conference is not conducted within 60 days, the Department decision becomes the final agency decision, and a party may request a contested case hearing before the Administrative Law Court within 30 days after the deadline for the final review conference.

