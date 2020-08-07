NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING: 405 South 5th Avenue, Dillon

NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING

CITY OF DILLON

401 WEST MAIN STREET, DILLON, S.C. 29536 (843)774-0040

NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING

OWNER OF RECORD: Clyde Jason Dove, 3403 White Horse Road, Suite C, Greenville, South Carolina 29611

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 405 South 5th Avenue, Dillon, S.C. 29536

TM#: 59-10-14-09

Pursuant to the STANDARD UNSAFE BUILDING ABATEMENT CODE as adopted by the City of Dillon, S.C. Code of Ordinances, you are hereby given notice that the structure located at 405 South 5th Avenue, Dillon, S.C. 29536 MUST BE REPAIRED to meet the City of Dillon Code of Ordinances and the International Building Codes —OR BE DEMOLISHED. The structure has been condemned and deemed UNSAFE by the City of Dillon Building Inspector for one or more of the following conditions as circled below, such that the life, health, property or safety of its occupants or the general public are endangered.

1. Any means of egress or portion thereof is not of adequate size or is not arranged to provide a safe path of travel in case of fire or panic.

2. Any means of egress or portion thereof, such as but not limited to fire doors, closing devises and fire resistive ratings, is in disrepair or in a dilapidated or nonworking condition such that the means of egress could be rendered unsafe in case of fire or panic.

3. The stress in any material, member or portion thereof, due to all imposed loads including dead load, exceeds the stresses allowed in the International Building Codes for new buildings.

4. The building, structure, or portion thereof has been damaged by fire, flood, earthquake, wind, or other cause to the extent that the structural integrity of the building or structure is less than it was prior to damage and is less than the minimum requirements established by the International Building Codes for new buildings.

5. Any exterior appendage or portion of the building or structure is not securely fastened, attached, or anchored such that it is capable of resisting wind, seismic or similar loads as required by the International Building Codes for new buildings.

6. If for any reason the building, structure or portion thereof is manifestly unsafe or unsanitary for the purpose for which it is being used.

7. The building, structure, or portion thereof as a result of decay, deterioration or dilapidation is likely to full or partially collapse.

8. The building, structure, or portion thereof has been constructed or maintained in violation of a specific requirement of the International Building Codes of the City of Dillon or state law.

9. Any building structure or portion thereof that is in such condition as to constitute a public nuisance.

10. Any building, structure or portion thereof that is unsafe, unsanitary or not provided with adequate egress, or which constitutes a fire hazard, or is otherwise dangerous to human life, or, which in relation to existing use, constitutes a hazard to safety or health by reason of inadequate maintenance, dilapidation, obsolescence or abandonment.

The following actions will be required by the City of Dillon Building Inspector or Representative for the City of Dillon Building Inspector.

REPAIR REQUIREMENT:

If the structure cited above is to be repaired, all necessary permits shall be secured, work commenced and completed, and structure inspected and approved by the City of Dillon Building Inspector or Official Representative within sixty (60) days of the owner of record’s receipt of this notice. All work performed on the structure cited above shall be in compliance with the International Building Codes and National Electrical Codes as approved and adopted by the South Carolina Building Code Council. Failure to secure permits, complete work, or obtain satisfactory inspection and approval within the period stipulated above will require and result in demolition of the structure in question by the City of Dillon, and all costs thereof charged to the owner of record. ANY AMOUNT CHARGED

FOR WORK AUTHORIZED AND COMPLETED BY THE CITY OR ITS CONTRACTED PARTY FOR THE DEMOLITION AND REMOVAL OF AN UNSAFE BUILDING OR STRUCTURE PURUANT TO SECTION 5-1-33.19 WHICH IS NOT PAID WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PROPER BILLING SHALL CONSTITUTE A LIEN AGAINST THE REAL PROPERTY UPON WHICH SUCH COST INCURRED SHALL BE COLLECTIBLE IN THE SAME MANNER AS MUNICPAL TAXES AS PROVIDED BY LAW.

Any person(s) holding a legal interest in the property cited above may make a written appeal to the City of Dillon Board of Governors within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice. Failure to appeal this notice within thirty (30) days constitutes a waiver of all rights to an administrative hearing.

This building has been deemed UNSAFE and its use or occupancy has been prohibited by the Building Inspector. The building or structure poses an immediate danger and must be vacated immediately.

ARTHUR JACKSON

CITY OF DILLON BUILDING INSPECTOR

BENNY GENWRIGHT, MBL

DIRECTOR OF CODE ENFORCEMENT & PLANNING

