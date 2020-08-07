NOTICE OF SALE: CASE NO. 2020-CP-17-00111

NOTICE OF SALE
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
COUNTY OF DILLON
CASE NO. 2020-CP-17-00111
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
Plaintiff,
-vs-
Erica B. Wright,
Defendant(s)
BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of First-
Citizens Bank & Trust Company vs. Erica B. Wright, I, Benjamin D.
Moore, Esquire Special Referee for Dillon County , will sell on
August 3, 2020, at 11:00 am, at the Dillon County Courthouse, Law
Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon SC, 29536, to the highest bidder:
All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate lying and being
near the Town of Lake View, in the County of Dillon, State of South
Carolina , fronting and measuring 386.89 feet on the northwest side
of SC Highway #9, shown as ?New Lot? containing l acres on
subdivision survey prepared for Betty B. Rabin by William E. Hayes,
PLS, dated March 8, 1999, recorded in the office of the Clerk of
Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 28 at Page 172, which said lot
is incorporated herein by reference thereto.
Being the same lot of land conveyed to Erica B. Wright by Betty B.
Rabin-Fung as Trustee of the Betty B. Rabin-Fung Living Trust, Betty
B. Ravin also known as Betty Ravin, also known as Betty B. Rabin-
Fung, by deed dated May 6, 2002, recorded in the office of the Clerk
of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 358 at Page 126.
TMS #: 125-00-00-201
SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES
TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will
deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five
(5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith,
the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but
to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s
debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest
bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the
bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20)
days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same
terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the
former highest bidder). Should the Plaintiff, or one of its
representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property
is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next
available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the
Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order.† A
personal or deficiency judgment having been demanded by the
Plaintiff, the sale of the subject property will remain open for
thirty (30) days pursuant to Section 15-39-720, Code of Laws of South
Carolina, 1976; provided, however, that the Court recognizes the
option reserved by the Plaintiff to waive such deficiency judgment
prior to the sale, and notice is given that the Plaintiff may waive
in writing the deficiency judgment prior to the sale; and that should
the Plaintiff elect to waive a deficiency judgment
NOTICE OF SALE: CASE NO. 2020-CP-17-00111
by•
NOTICE OF SALE