NOTICE OF SALE: CASE NO. 2020-CP-17-00111

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

COUNTY OF DILLON

CASE NO. 2020-CP-17-00111

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Erica B. Wright,

Defendant(s)

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of First-

Citizens Bank & Trust Company vs. Erica B. Wright, I, Benjamin D.

Moore, Esquire Special Referee for Dillon County , will sell on

August 3, 2020, at 11:00 am, at the Dillon County Courthouse, Law

Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon SC, 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate lying and being

near the Town of Lake View, in the County of Dillon, State of South

Carolina , fronting and measuring 386.89 feet on the northwest side

of SC Highway #9, shown as ?New Lot? containing l acres on

subdivision survey prepared for Betty B. Rabin by William E. Hayes,

PLS, dated March 8, 1999, recorded in the office of the Clerk of

Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 28 at Page 172, which said lot

is incorporated herein by reference thereto.

Being the same lot of land conveyed to Erica B. Wright by Betty B.

Rabin-Fung as Trustee of the Betty B. Rabin-Fung Living Trust, Betty

B. Ravin also known as Betty Ravin, also known as Betty B. Rabin-

Fung, by deed dated May 6, 2002, recorded in the office of the Clerk

of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 358 at Page 126.

TMS #: 125-00-00-201

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will

deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five

(5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith,

the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but

to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s

debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest

bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the

bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20)

days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same

terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the

former highest bidder). Should the Plaintiff, or one of its

representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property

is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next

available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the

Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order.† A

personal or deficiency judgment having been demanded by the

Plaintiff, the sale of the subject property will remain open for

thirty (30) days pursuant to Section 15-39-720, Code of Laws of South

Carolina, 1976; provided, however, that the Court recognizes the

option reserved by the Plaintiff to waive such deficiency judgment

prior to the sale, and notice is given that the Plaintiff may waive

in writing the deficiency judgment prior to the sale; and that should

the Plaintiff elect to waive a deficiency judgment

