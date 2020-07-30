SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend the within action and to answer the Complaint herein of which a copy is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to said Complaint on the subscriber at their office located at 222 W. Coleman Blvd., Suite 121, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to appear and defend the within action within the time aforesaid, then judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. IN THE EVENT THAT YOU ARE AN INFANT UNDER FOURTEEN (14) YEARS OF AGE OR ARE INCOMPETENT OR INSANE, then you and your Guardian or Committee and the person with whom you reside are further summoned and notified that if you do not apply to the Court for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem to represent said infant under fourteen (14) years of age or said incompetent or insane person within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice of Adoption Proceedings upon you, then Plaintiffs will make application to the Court for such appointment. IN THE EVENT THAT YOU ARE A MINOR FOURTEEN (14) YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER OR AN IMPRISONED PERSON, you are further summoned and notified that if you do not apply to the Court for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem to represent you within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you, the Plaintiffs may make application to the Court for such appointment. An adoption proceeding was filed in the Family Court of Berkeley County on April 9, 2020, and you are alleged to be the parent/guardian of a Caucasian/African-American female child born in Dorchester County, South Carolina on January 12, 2020. The Plaintiffs in the above-captioned Notice are not named for the purpose of confidentiality; however, the Court knows the true identity of the Plaintiffs and in responding to this notice, you are required to use the caption and the number 2020-DR-08-603. If Notice to Contest, Intervene, or otherwise Respond is filed by you with the Court within thirty (30) days of the receipt of this Notice of Adoption Proceedings, you will be given an opportunity to appear and be heard on the merits of the adoption. To file notice to Contest, Intervene or otherwise Respond in this action, you must notify the above-named Court at Berkeley County Courthouse, 300B California Avenue, Moncks Corner, South Carolina 29461, in writing of your intention to Contest, Intervene, or otherwise Respond. The above-named Court must be informed of your current address and any changes of your address during the adoption proceedings. Your failure to respond within thirty (30) days of receipt of this Notice of Adoption Proceedings constitutes your consent to the adoption and forfeiture of all of your rights and obligations to the above named child. It is further alleged that your consent to this adoption is not required under S.C. Code Ann. Section 63-9-310 and that your parental rights should be terminated pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. Section 63-7-2570. This notice is given pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. Section 63-9-730 (E).

