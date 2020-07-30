NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2020-CP-17-00003 BY VIRTUE of the decree hereto

fore granted in the case of: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee vs. Ray H. Price; Neilly C. Price, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on August 3, 2020 at 11:00AM, at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder: ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF DILLON, COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, FRONTING AND MEASURING 75 FEET ON THE NORTH SIDE OF EAST CLEVELAND STREET AND EXTENDING BACK THEREFROM A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET. SAID LOT IS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SAME SURVEYED FOR BRYCETON V. SCOTT, JR., AND LORETTA SCOTT BY ARNETTE LAND SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 14, 1977 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 14 AT PAGE 109. SAID PLAT DESCRIPTION IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCED THERETO. THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO RAY H. PRICE AND NEILLY C. PRICE BY DEED OF DONALD E. SEESE AND PATRICIA A. SEESE DATED NOVEMBER 20, 2001 AND RECORDED DECEMBER 10, 2001 IN BOOK 351 AT PAGE 258 IN THE RECORDS FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 905 East Cleveland Street, Dillon, SC 29536

TMS: 059-11-37-006

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but in the case of non-compliance to be forfeited and first applied to the costs incurred by the Plaintiff related to the sale and the balance then applied to the Plaintiff?s debt in a manner suitable to the Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 6.125% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances. In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone 803-454-3540

Fax 803-454-3541.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email