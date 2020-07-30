NOTICE OF SALE CASE NO. 2020-CP-17-00111

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

COUNTY OF DILLON

CASE NO. 2020-CP-17-00111

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Erica B. Wright,

Defendant(s)

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company vs. Erica B. Wright, I, Benjamin D. Moore, Esquire Special Referee for Dillon County , will sell on August 3, 2020, at 11:00 am, at the Dillon County Courthouse, Law Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon SC, 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate lying and being near the Town of Lake View, in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina , fronting and measuring 386.89 feet on the northwest side of SC Highway #9, shown as “New Lot” containing l acres on subdivision survey prepared for Betty B. Rabin by William E. Hayes, PLS, dated March 8, 1999, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 28 at Page 172, which said lot is incorporated herein by reference thereto.

Being the same lot of land conveyed to Erica B. Wright by Betty B. Rabin-Fung as Trustee of the Betty B. Rabin-Fung Living Trust, Betty B. Ravin also known as Betty Ravin, also known as Betty B. Rabin-Fung, by deed dated May 6, 2002, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 358 at Page 126.

TMS #: 125-00-00-201

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the former highest bidder). Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order. A personal or deficiency judgment having been demanded by the Plaintiff, the sale of the subject property will remain open for thirty (30) days pursuant to Section 15-39-720, Code of Laws of South Carolina, 1976; provided, however, that the Court recognizes the option reserved by the Plaintiff to waive such deficiency judgment prior to the sale, and notice is given that the Plaintiff may waive in writing the deficiency judgment prior to the sale; and that should the Plaintiff elect to waive a deficiency judgment, without notice other than the announcement at the sale and notice in writing to the debtor defendant(s) that a deficiency judgment has been waived and that the sale will be final, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before the foreclosure sale date.

NOTICE: ANYONE THAT ATTENDS WILL BE EXPECTED TO SOCIALLY DISTANCE. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 7.45% per annum.

Benjamin D. Moore, Esquire

Special Referee for Dillon County

Theodore von Keller, Esquire

B. Lindsay Crawford, III, Esquire

B. Lindsay Crawford, IV, Esquire

Christopher B. Lusk, Esquire

Columbia, South Carolina

Attorney for Plaintiff

Email: [email protected]

