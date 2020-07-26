Walk- & Bike-A-thon For Huntington’s Disease Set For August 15th

The sixth annual Walk- & Bike-A-thon for Huntington’s Disease will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 8:00 a.m. at the Town Clock on MacArthur Avenue.

Participants can walk or drive a golf cart on the 5k walk or choose to pedal a 20K/13.3 mile, 50K/32 mile or 100K/50 mile bike ride.

To register or get more information, contact First Baptist Church of Dillon or visit Southcarolina.hdsa.org/bikeathon online.

