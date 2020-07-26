Voter Registration Deadline Is October 5th

Political campaigns are gearing up for the home stretch. The November election day is just around the corner and will be here before you know it.

There are a couple of very important dates to remember to ensure that you are eligible to cast a ballot in this upcoming election. Any voter registrations being mailed in need to be postmarked by October 5th. In person voter registration need to be completed by October 2nd. Voter registration via online, fax or email needs to be done by October 4th.

If you have an address change or name change it’s important that you update this information by these dates. If your voter registration information has changed (name, address, etc.), and you still live within the same county, you will need to update your voter information. If you have moved to a different county, you will need to re-register in your new county. If you have a change of address you must first update your drivers license before updating your voter registration information.

You can register to vote or update your voter registration information in-person, online or by mail. For this deadline, applications must be submitted on or before the deadline to be valid for the upcoming election. Please visit http://www.scvotes.org for information about registration. Please remember that voting is an honor. Being registered and casting your ballot is a chance to participate in the process of determining policy. Most importantly, voting is a privilege that thousands of men and women have fought and died for.

I can’t stress how important it is to make sure that your voter registration information is correct and updated by these dates.

If you are not registered to vote, please register by these dates. I hope that every registered voter will vote in the upcoming general election.

