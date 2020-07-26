Services for David Franklin Campbell will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Hamer Church of God with burial in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home. David, 47, passed away Tuesday, July 21 2020 at MUSC in Charleston.

Born in Dillon, SC, August 28, 1972, he was the son of Frank Campbell and the late Donna Sue Merritt Campbell.

He was a member of Hamer Church of God.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Lori Campbell of Hamer; children, Ronnie Franklin Outlar (Miranda), Kevin Outlar (Renee), Kailyn “GG” Ivey, and Ricky Cook (Haylie), all of Hamer; grandchildren, Cayden Outlar, Ainsley Outlar, Ronnie Outlar, Kaylie and Kinsley Cook, Aubree Kale, Laiken, Kaylee, and Jakota; father, Frank Campbell of Dillon; grandmother, Dorothy Merritt of Dillon; sisters and brothers, Carol Campbell, Jerry Campbell (Danielle), Terry Trejo (Angel), Michael Campbell (Danielle), Franklin Campbell, and Eric Campbell; nieces and nephews, A.J., Tyler, Misty, Chubby, Destini, Austin, Jessica, Michaela, Emmanuel, Lexie, Fat Jack, Christopher, Madalyn, Josie, Maggie, Katie and Ethan; special niece, Sayla “She Dog”; great nieces, Aubrey and Ryleigh; great nephew, Hunter; special friends, DeWayne Smith, and Jeff (Betty Jo) Simpson.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Sue Campbell; brother, Jeffery Campbell; grandfather, David Merritt; and nephew, Michael Shane Cook.

