NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2020-CP-17-00103 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: PNC Bank, National Association vs. Dan G. Williams; Robbie L. Williams; PNC Bank, National Association, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on August 3, 2020 at 11:00AM, at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF LATTA, COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, CONTAINING 0.436 ACRES, WITH IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, AS IS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A LOT OWNED BY ALEX H. JOHNSON, SR., PREPARED BY C.O. EPPS, R.L.S., ON FEBRUARY 1, 2000; SAID PLAT IS DULY RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 29 AT PAGE 159; AND SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED INTO AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION BY REFERENCE. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LOT IS GENERALLY RECTANGULAR IN SHAPE AND MEASURES AND IS BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: ON THE SOUTHEAST, MEASURING 129.94 FEET, BY RICHARDSON STREET, OR U.S. HIGHWAY 301/501; ON THE SOUTHWEST, MEASURING 204.23 FEET, BY ACADEMY STREET; ON THE WEST MEASURING 61.49 FEET, BY LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF ALEX H. JOHNSON, SR., AND ON THE NORTHEAST, MEASURING IN THE AGGREGATE OF 204.56 FEET, BY LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF ALEX H. JOHNSON, SR.

THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DAN G. WILLIAMS AND ROBBIE L. WILLIAMS, BY DEED OF ROBERT EDWARD HIGDON AND CARMEN WILSON HIGDON DATED OCTOBER 5, 2005 AND RECORDED OCTOBER 18, 2005 IN BOOK 411 AT PAGE 116 IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE FOR DILLON COUNTY.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 603 North Richardson Street, Latta, SC 29565

TMS: 105-05-01-012

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but in the case of non-compliance to be forfeited and first applied to the costs incurred by the Plaintiff related to the sale and the balance then applied to the Plaintiff’s debt in a manner suitable to the Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day. Deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not be closed on the day of sale but will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days as provided by law. Plaintiff is demanding a deficiency. The Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid

from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 6.375% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone 803-454-3540

Fax 803-454-3541

