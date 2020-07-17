Dillon LTRG Provides High Quality Disaster Assistance

The Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group is a nonprofit organization that has been providing high quality disaster assistance since Hurricane Matthew.

Our organization connects with clients to provide the exceptional, compassionate service they deserve.

We are recognized in Dillon County as the official Long Term Disaster Recovery Agency that will work along with the Dillon Disaster Preparedness Agency from the beginning to help the citizens affected to return to safe, secure and sanitary homes. Dillon County LTRG earned its positive reputation because we go out of our way to administer exceptional service to each of our clients.

We understand that your needs can change last minute, but we’re ready to adapt our services quickly. In response to COVID-19, Dillon County LTRG has distributed Pandemic Flu Kits, masks, sanitizer, other emergency supplies as well as food to those in need. This is concurrent with the home repair services that we also provide.

As the uncertainty of COVID-19 intensifies, we will continue to come alongside our community with essential items and resources. Dillon County LTRG recently announced membership with the East Coast Association of LTRG’s.

We look forward to supporting the citizens in Dillon County and throughout the East Coast by providing readiness, relief and recovery before, during and after a disaster. Contact us at (843) 621-6626 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Visit us online at www.dilloncountyltrg.org and follow us on Facebook® at Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group.

