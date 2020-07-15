Mrs. Carleene Jordan Passes Away



Nancy Carleene Myers Jordan, 85, of Dillon, passed peacefully on July 13, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC.

Born in High Point, NC, on November 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Emma Lou Myers.

Mrs. Jordan moved to Dillon with her family in 1938. She attended Dillon County Schools, where she served in various positions and organizations.

While at Dillon High, she was president of the senior class of 1953. That fall, she entered Coker College where three years later she

earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration graduating Cum Laude.



Two weeks later, she married her childhood sweetheart. Mrs. Jordan’s life was devoted to her husband, children, family, and friends.

She was an instrumental part of the growth of the Herald Group and was actively involved with the business from 1956 until her retirement.

She and A.B. were true partners in life and business while teaching their children the value of hard work and being passionate about what you do in life.

She was confirmed in the Dillon First Baptist Church as a child where she was married. Mrs. Jordan was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church for over 64 years and was an active member of the Louise Best and Wightman-Cottingham Circles.

She was a member of the Etudier Club and the Federated Women’s Club. Mrs. Jordan served on the Saint Eugene Hospital Board in Dillon and

the Coker College Board of Visitors.

She will be lovingly remembered as a gracious lady who loved to travel, read, cook, and entertain in the Southern tradition.

Her family will be forever blessed by the legacy of a beautiful love story spanning the lives of two people. We cherish the memories and celebrate their reunion in Christ.

Mrs. Jordan was preceded in death seven months earlier by her husband of 63 years, Arthur Buist Jordan, III; her parents, her brother,

Thomas Gayle Myers, and son-in-law, Edwin Kelley Lathan, Jr.

Affectionately known as “Mimi” she is survived by her four children: daughter, Darleene Jordan Martin (Don), of Greenville, SC; her sons, Arthur Buist Jordan, IV (Elizabeth), Thomas Myers Jordan (Ellen), and Lawrence Cooper Jordan (Angela), all of Dillon, SC; 12 grandchildren: Kelley Lathan McWhirter (Tully) of London, England, Edwin Corbett Lathan of Greenville, SC, Dr. Patricia Jordan Fast (Brian) of Florence, SC, Dr. Arthur Buist Jordan, V (Meghan) of Florence, SC, Courtney Jordan Hillman (Chris) of Johnson City, TN, Thomas Myers Jordan, Jr (Emily), Edwin Hunter Jordan (Reagan), Madison James Jordan (Maddie), all of Dillon, SC, Abby Jordan Shanis (Omar) of Atlanta, GA, Lawrence Cooper Jordan, Jr. (Shannon) of Dillon, SC, James Dawson Jordan (Gisella) of Florence, SC, and Olivia Jordan Sanders (Jesse) of Rock Hill, SC; 14 great-grandchildren: Lachlan and Vesta McWhirter, Anna Parsons, Henry and Elizabeth Fast, Max and Brooks Hillman, Molly and Caroline Jordan, Macy Beck and Edwin Jordan, Essam Shanis, Eli Sanders, and Emma Carleene Jordan; niece, Jennifer Leigh Myers of Spartanburg, SC, and nephew Michael Thomas Myers of Las Vegas, NV. She leaves behind her beloved pets: Bear, Jingle, Cuddles, and Honey.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private burial. There will be a Celebration of Life Service later.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to either Main Street United Methodist Church, c/o Music Fund, P.O. Box 229, Dillon, SC 29536 or The Citadel, c/o The Jordan Family Scholarship, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.

