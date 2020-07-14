Death Notices

Estelle Godbolt Bethea was born April 5, 1926, in born in Dillon County and went to her eternal rest on July 9, 2020, at the McLeod Medical Center, Dillon, SC. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Rest Haven Cemetery directed by Leitner Funeral Home in Latta.

*

Funeral service for Willie Leonard was held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00pm at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 2511 Highway 9 East, Dillon, SC. Mr. Leonard died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Tracey Iola Goodson will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC.

Ms. Goodson died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 832 Ventura Court, Florence, SC.

*

Graveside service for Mary Davidson Hines will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery in Latta, SC.

Ms. Hines died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugarland, TX. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.