Beer And Wine Notice: 1954 S. Hwy. 41, Lake View

Notice is hereby given that Willie James Merchant intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer and/or wine at 1954 South Hwy 41, Lake View, S.C. 29563. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, written protest must be postmarked no later than May 21, 2020. For a protest to be valid it must be in writing and should include the following information: (1) the name, address and telephone number of the person filing the protest; (2) the specific reasons why the application should be denied; (3) that the person protesting is willing to attend a hearing (if one is requested by the applicant); (4) that the person protesting resides in the same county where the proposed place of business is located or within five miles of the business; and, (5) the name of the applicant and the address of the premises to be licensed. Protests must be mailed to: SCDOR, ABL Section, P.O. Box 125, Columbia, S.C. 29214-0907; or faxed to: 803-896-0110

