Sole User Of Junius Drive

SUZANNE WHITE of 604 Junius Street hereby claims and possesses and is the sole user of all 50 foot wide by 200ft, long Junius Street (private drive) since 1997. Land is posted and fenced for 23 years. Land is bound on north by Suzanne White 111-02-01-05 and north by Gwen Morgan 111-02-01-04, on the East by Hickory Street, on the south by Wayne Hardwick 111-02-01-01 and Robert Smith 111-02-01-03. Also the .20 acre of 604 Junius Street, Lake View, SC 29563 claimed and possessed and used only by Suzanne white since 1997 is bound on the west by lands of Tony Ray Cooke (Thornes Nursing Home).

