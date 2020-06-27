Dillon High School Registration Planned

Dillon High School registration sessions will be held using the following dates and time. If unable to attend, the parent and child may make an appointment to meet with your child’s counselor after school begins.

Monday, August 3, 2020 – SENIORS

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – JUNIORS

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – SOPHOMORES

Thursday, August 6, 2020 – FRESHMEN

All sessions will be from 9:00 – 11:30 am (STUDENTS WHOSE LAST NAMES BEGIN WITH A – L) and 1:30- 3:30 pm (STUDENTS WHOSE LAST NAMES BEGIN WITH M – Z). Please be advised that the CDC Guidelines will be enforced. Masks must be worn during the entire conference. Sessions will only be allowed for 1 parent and 1 student. Due to the guidelines we will not be able to accommodate families this year. Be prepared to wait should there be a line.

