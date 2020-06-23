PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon County Run-off Elections Being Held Today

Run-off elections in Dillon County Council District One, Dillon County Council District Three, and in the Sheriff’s race for the Democratic nomination are being held today (Tuesday). As of lunchtime, voter turnout was reported to be very light across the county.



PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.



