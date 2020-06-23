2020-CP-17-00216 First Bank vs. C.T. Lester

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

First Bank,

PLAINTIFF,

vs.

C.T. Lester, Jr. aka C.T. Lester;

DEFENDANT(S)

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT AND NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION

(NON-JURY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE)

C/A NO: 2020-CP-17-00216

DEFICIENCY WAIVED

TO THE DEFENDANTS, ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, or otherwise appear and defend, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint upon the subscriber at his office, Hutchens Law Firm LLP P.O. Box 8237, Columbia, SC 29202, within sixty (60) days after service hereof, except as to the United States of America, which shall have ninety (90) days, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, or otherwise appear and defend, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded therein, and judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to Answer the foregoing Summons, the Plaintiff will move for an Order of Reference of this case to the Master in Equity for Dillon County, which Order shall, pursuant to Rule 53 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, specifically provide that the said Master in Equity is authorized and empowered to enter a final judgment in this case with appeal only to the South Carolina Court of Appeals pursuant to Rule 203(d)(1) of the SCAR, effective June 1, 1999. TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES, AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within sixty (60) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff immediately and separately and such application will be deemed absolute and total in the absence of your application for such an appointment within sixty (60) days after the service of the Summons and Complaint upon you. YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to Answer the foregoing Summons, the Plaintiff will move for an Order of Reference of this case to the Master in Equity in/for this County, which Order shall, pursuant to Rule 53 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, specifically provide that the said Master in Equity is authorized and empowered to enter a final judgment in this case with appeal only to the South Carolina Court of Appeals pursuant to Rule 203(d)(1) of the SCAR, effective June 1, 1999.

NOTICE OF FILING OF SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT

TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the foregoing Summons, along with the Complaint, was filed with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina, on May 22, 2020.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT pursuant to the South Carolina Supreme Court Administrative Order 2011-05-02-01, (hereinafter ‘Order’), you may have a right to Foreclosure Intervention. To be considered for any available Foreclosure Intervention, you may communicate with and otherwise deal with the Plaintiff through its law firm, Hutchens Law Firm LLP, P.O. Box 8237, Columbia, SC 29202 or call 803-726-2700. Hutchens Law Firm LLP, represents the Plaintiff in this action and does not represent you. Under our ethical rules, we are prohibited from giving you any legal advice. You must submit any requests for Foreclosure Intervention consideration within 30 days from the date of this Notice. IF YOU FAIL, REFUSE, OR VOLUNTARILY ELECT NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION, YOUR MORTGAGE COMPANY/AGENT MAY PROCEED WITH A FORECLOSURE ACTION. If you have already pursued loss mitigation with the Plaintiff, this Notice does not guarantee the availability of loss mitigation options or further review of your qualifications.

CERTIFICATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORONAVIRUS AID, RELIEF, AND ECONOMIC SECURITY ACT

My name is: Sarah O. Leonard

I am (check one) – the Plaintiff or – an authorized agent of the Plaintiff in the foreclosure case described at the top of this page. I am capable of making this certification. The facts stated in the certification are within my personal knowledge and are true and correct.

Verification

Pursuant to the South Carolina Supreme Court Administrative Orders 2020-04-30-02 and 2020-05-06-01 and based upon the information provided by the Plaintiff and/or its authorized servicer as maintained in its case management/database records, the undersigned makes the following certifications: Plaintiff is seeking to foreclose upon the following property commonly known as: 2305 Hummingbird Lane, Summerville, SC 29483.

I verify that this property and specifically the mortgage loan subject to this action:

[X] is NOT a ‘Federally Backed Mortgage Loan’ as defined by ß 4022(a)(2) of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (‘CARES’) Act.

[ ] is a ‘Federally Backed Mortgage Loan’ as defined by ß 4022(a)(2) of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (‘CARES’) Act. Specifically, the foreclosure moratorium cited in Section 4022(c)(2) of the CARES Act has expired as of May 18, 2020, and the

property and mortgage are not currently subject to a forbearance plan as solely defined in Sections 4022(b) and (c) of the CARES Act. Please identify which database or the other information you have used to determine that the property does not have a federally backed mortgage loan or federally backed multifamily mortgage loan:

I hereby certify that I have reviewed the loan servicing records and case management/data base records of the Plaintiff or its authorized mortgage servicer, in either digital or printed form, and that this mortgage loan is not currently subject to a forbearance plan as solely defined in Sections 4022(b) and (c) of the CARES Act. Pursuant thereto, I certify that the facts stated in this Certification are within my personal knowledge, excepting those matters based upon my information and belief as to the said loan servicing records and case management/data base records of the Plaintiff or mortgage servicer, and to those matters I believe them to be true. See, Rule 11(c), SCRCP; BB&T of South Carolina v. Fleming, 360 S.C. 341, 601 S.E.2d 540 (2004).

Declaration:

I certify that the foregoing statements made by me are true and correct. I am aware that if any of the foregoing statements made by me are willfully false, I am subject to punishment by contempt.

NOTICE TO APPOINT ATTORNEY FOR DEFENANT(S) IN MILITARY SERVICETO UNKNOWN OR KNOWN DEFENDANTS THAT MAY BE IN THE MILITARY SERVICE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ALL BEING A CLASS DESIGNATED AS RICHARD ROE:

YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED that Plaintiff’s attorney has applied for the appointment of an attorney to represent you. If you fail to apply for the appointment of an attorney to represent you within sixty (60) days after the service of this

Summons and Notice upon you Plaintiff’s appointment will be made absolute with no further action from Plaintiff.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OR HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF A BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT OR AS AN ACT TO COLLECT, ASSESS, OR RECOVER ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email