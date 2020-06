Ms. Shawn Page Larimore died Tuesday, June 16 at MUSC of Florence after an illness.

A graveside service will be Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Bear Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Larimore was born in Robeson County, the daughter of the late Coy A. and Lois Orr Page.

She is survived by two sons, Hunter Horne (Kimberly) and Tristian Horne (Laura); a brother, Stephen Page (Sharon); 2 grandchildren, Everett and Scarlett; and a special friend, Cheryl McDowell.