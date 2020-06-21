Graveside services for Robert W. McIntyre, Sr. will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hebron Cemetery on Hebron-Dunbar Rd., Clio, SC with military honors directed by Cooper Funeral Home.



Born April 13, 1927 in Marlboro County, SC, he was the son of the late DeWitt T. and Bernice Hamer McIntyre.

He graduated from Dillon High School, attended the Citadel for a short time, and later he entered the US Army. He served in Korea with the 72nd Tank Bn which was attached to the 2nd Infantry Division.

He served in Communications as the Communications Chief.

While in Korea he served with the 72nd Tank Bn in the Battle of Bloody Ridge and Heartbreak Ridge. He attained the rank of sergeant and was decorated with the following medals.

1. National Defense Service Medal

2. Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star

3. United Nations Service Medal

4. Also was awarded on the 50th anniversary of the Korean War the Korean War Service Medal

5. Received a Certificate of Appreciation on the 60th Anniversary of the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army on August 15, 1952.

He retired from the insurance business in Clio.

He was a member of Clio Masonic Lodge #33 for over 65 years, and a past member of the American Legion in Marlboro County.

After moving to Dillon in 1997 he joined Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6091, Dillon, SC where he had a lifetime membership.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Clio for over 70 years before transferring his membership to First Presbyterian Church of Dillon in March, 2005.

He served in various capacities in the Methodist Church and was serving on the Administrative Council at Trinity when he transferred his membership to First Presbyterian Church.

He was twice married, first, for over forty years, to the late Frances Maxwell McIntyre who was the Mother of his two children. Surviving are his wife Martha A. (Polly) McIntyre, Two Sons: Robert W. McIntyre, Jr. (Joanne) Broken Arrow, OK, James T. McIntyre (Vickie) Upper Marlboro, MD

Stepsons: Denis H. Grubb (Alexa) Dillon, SC and Ocean Isle, NC, Robert Glenn Grubb (Sharlene) Waxhaw, NC; sister, Jean W. Coward of Lilburn, GA; grandchildren, Brittany M. (Geoff) Gronewold, Zachery McIntyre, Sarah M. (Jeffrey) Worley, Melissa M. (Matthew) Jones, Olivia McIntyre, Michael McIntyre; Step Grandchildren: John W. Grubb, Allison (Adam) Alexander, and Maxson (Brooke) Grubb; fourteen Great Grandchildren Mr. McIntyre is predeceased by his parents Dewitt T. and Bernice Hamer McIntyre; Brothers: Dewitt Hamer (Maxine) McIntyre and John Edwin (Jane) McIntyre; Sister: Mary Lib (R.C.) Rogers and Bernice B. (John D) Coleman; Step Mother: Mrs. Elizabeth Covington McIntyre

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Society St., Clio, SC 29525, First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Harrison St., Dillon, SC 29536, or to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email