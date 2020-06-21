Primary Run-offs Are Tuesday, June 23rd

COLUMBIA, SC (June 17, 2020) – The State Election Commission wants to make sure voters understand the rules for voting in the Primary Runoffs on Tuesday, June 23.

• If you voted on June 9, you are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff.

• If you did NOT vote on June 9, you can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.

• Many voters throughout the state will have NO runoff to vote in.

—Only 23 of 46 counties have a runoff.

—Of those 23 counties, 18 have no countywide offices.

• To determine if you have a runoff to vote in, check your sample ballot at scVOTES.org

—If you voted on June 9, make sure to select the same party.

• In most cases, your polling place will remain the same for the runoff. However, polling places can change due to emergencies. Always check your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to vote.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email