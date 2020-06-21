Mary Anne Wiggins Moody, age 81, died at McLeod Memorial hospital on June 16, 2020 after a brief illness.

Mary Anne was formerly married to Bobby Moody and had three children. She attended Fork Elementary School and Lake View High School and received a BS and M.Ed. degree in Elementary Education from France Marion University. She lived in Dillon County her entire life; was a devoted teacher in the Dillon school system for 38 years before retiring and was a member of Delta, Kappa, Gamma. She worked many years with Katrina’s Catering and was a member of Lake View United Methodist and Fork Presbyterian Churches.

Mary Anne was a Christmas gift and was born at home in Fork, South Carolina on December 24, 1938 to Mary Kate McQueen and Edwin Lucian Wiggins. She grew up in Fork, SC on the family farm along with her brother Eddie where she learned dedication to family and the lessons of hard work and stewardship to the community. She dedicated her life to her children, was a smart, sharp witted extrovert that loved her children, her animals and enjoyed a good discussion about politics and activities going on in the world. She loved to sing and arrange flowers, was a wonderful cook, a member of various clubs and loved her Red Hat friends. She is survived by her brother Edwin Wiggins (Kathy) and her daughters, Deborah Manning (Houston), Carmella Moody-Crosby (Dennis), Katrina Newell (Keith) and four grandchildren, Hampton Manning (Mackenzie), Hamer Titus (Kyle), Austin Newell (Taylor) and Luc Newell and her loving “adopted” granddaughter Kristin Hyatt (Delynn). She has 7 great grandchildren, Cameron, Graham, Ayden, Camden, Carson, Hollis and Caroline McKenna. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at Lake View First Baptist Church on Friday June 19 at 2:00 p.m. Please join the family at the service if you feel comfortable but please plan to social distance and wear a mask. All attendees will be spaced in the church and we ask that you do not shake hands or provide hugs. If you do not have a mask, some masks will be available before entering the church.

If you would like to honor Mary Anne, the family asks that donations are made to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in her name https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial, their local animal shelter or the church or society of their choice. Funeral services are being performed by Cooke Funeral Home in Lake View, SC