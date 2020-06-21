Kiwanis Dixie Youth Baseball Begins Short Season

By Lonnie Turner

After a 10-week wait, the Kiwanis Dixie Youth Baseball short season began on Tuesday with one Minor League game scheduled. ACE Hardware was a 15-4 winner over Dillon Internal Medicine in a 3-inning match-up that ended due to the 80-minute time limit utilized by the local league.

The games scheduled on Monday were washed out due to a stalled low pressure area that pretty well drenched the whole eastern seaboard.

Those games, a Minor League contest between Internal Medicine and McLeod-Dillon and a Major League game between the Physicians Heathcare Yankees and the Dillon Dental Giants, will be made up this evening (Wednesday), starting at 6 o’clock.

The new state of the art Varsity scoreboard that was purchased with donations from the Dillon public, will hopefully be in operation in time for the games tonight.

A seven-run second inning and another big third inning sparked ACE Hardware to put the game out of reach Tuesday evening. Bryson Berry drove in 5 runs with two hits, including a double. Aiden Lancaster also had two hits from his lead-off position and picking up singles were John Coley Bohachic and Nigel Williamson. Berry was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out four, walking three and hitting two batsmen. Internal Medicine made the best out of eleven walks in the game, scoring 3 runs in the first inning on four consecutive free passes and scored one more in the second on three walks and a hit batter.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email