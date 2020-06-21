FLORENCE – Jacob Alexander Stagg, 24, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Florence County, SC. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Henry Altman officiating. A committal service will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

Jacob was born in Florence, SC, November 4, 1995, the son of James Nathaniel Stagg, Jr. and Nancy Karen Jackson Stagg. He graduated from Clemson University and was employed as a Scientist at Thermo Fisher. Jacob was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his parents, James Nathaniel Stagg, Jr. and Nancy Karen Jackson Stagg of Dillon; brother, Jackson Nathaniel Stagg of Florence, SC; grandparents, James Nathaniel Stagg and Margaret Stagg of Columbia, SC; uncles, David Stagg (Joy) of Columbia, SC, Kenny Mac McCutcheon (Janet) of Dillon, Sonny Jackson (Diane) of Jacksonville, FL, and Richard Jackson (Susan) of Monks Corner, SC; aunt, Nancy Stagg of Gaston, SC, and many cousins.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mack Coy Jackson, Jr. and Sarah Jackson.

Memorials can be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 229, Dillon, SC 29536 or Salkehatchie at www.salkehatchie.org.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call the funeral home at 843-774-7641 to have a staff member to sign the online guestbook on your behalf.

