DILLON – Ezzie Lillian Jackson, 83, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon. A committal service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ezzie was born in Dillon, January 1, 1937, the daughter of the late Ervin L. and Mattie Rogers Jackson. After spending her youth in Dillon she moved to Lake View, SC. She enjoyed fishing and was of the Baptist faith.

She leaves behind her sons, Daniel T. Miller of Lake View, SC, Roderick F. Miller (Melissa) of Dillon, SC, Ervin Christopher Miller (Dale) of Latta, SC, David Thomas Miller of Florence, SC, Joseph Harold Miller, of Lake View, SC, and Richard J. Watson (Jennifer) of Latta, SC; grandchildren, James Daniel Miller, Adam Vance Miller, Courtney A. Badgett (Cameron), Brittney N. Miller, Nevaeh D. Miller, Bruce T. Miller, Kimberly B. Miller, Chelsea B. Miller, Nicholas R. Miller, David T. Miller, Jr., Christie R. Miller, Ashley D. Miller, and David Anthony Tyler (Barbara); and seven great-grandchildren.

Ezzie was preceded in death by her husbands, Daniel Miller and Joseph R. Watson; grandchild, Rodney Justin Miller; brother, William “Son” Jackson; and sisters, Thelma Jackson and Dorothy Norton.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call Kannaday Funeral Home at 843-774-7641 and have a staff member to sign the register book on your behalf. Due to the current health crises (COVID-19) we ask for you to please practice social distancing. Direct eye contact, loving words, and a warm smile can be as meaningful to the families as a traditional handshake or hug, especially during these difficult times.