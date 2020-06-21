Services for Crystal Rebekah Lee was held 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Pyerian Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation was held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Crystal, 29, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Born in Florence, SC, November 30, 1990, she was the daughter of James Lee and Donnia Huggins Lee.

Survivors include her mother, Donnia Huggins Lee of Dillon; father, James Lee (Amanda Lynn) of Dillon; daughters, Allison Elizabeth Haselden, and Sarah Grace Arnette; brother, Robert Blake Lee; great-grandmother, Ruby King of Lake View; aunts and uncles, Billy Huggins (Elke), Cindy McDaniel, Dorothy Martin (Dwayne), and Jimmy Poston.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

