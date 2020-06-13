Majayla Page Elected SGA Chaplain At Claflin University

Majayla Page was recently elected as the 2020-2021 Student Government Association Chaplain for Claflin University and as the National Pre-Alumni Council Eastern Regional Director for the United Negro College Fund.



Page, is a native of Latta and a graduate of Latta High School Class of 2018. She is currently is a rising Junior at the beautiful, historical, and illustrious Claflin University. She is a Biology major, with a minor in Chemistry, Theatre and Religion.

She is very active on her campus, where she served as Miss Pre-Alumni Council, Miss UNCF, UNCF Student Ambassador, Freshman and Sophomore Class chaplain. She also loves to help her peers and invests her time in singing in the Concert Choir, acting in the Theatre ensemble and mentoring freshman by tutoring them as a Peer Mentor and an SI leader.

After completing her matriculation at Claflin, she plans to attend medical school to become a pediatric cardiologist and to serve her community. She aspires to serve and is very excited to serve God and His people, in the years to come.

