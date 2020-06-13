Graveside services for Eddie Michael Hyatt were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home prior to the service.

Mr. Hyatt, 66, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon, SC, July 24, 1953, he was the son of the late Colie L. Blease Hyatt and Edith Mable Coates Hyatt. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, and was retired from Ryder.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Debra H. Hyatt of Dillon; daughters, Amy Arnette of Dillon, and Kelly (Philip) Smith of Latta; son, Joseph (Heather) Hyatt of Dillon; grandchildren, Sierra (Price) Lindsay, Taylor Arnette, Hannah Arnette, Layce Arnette, Colby Smith, Chaz Smith, Lillye Hyatt, Hunter Hyatt, and Leah Hyatt; great-granddaughter, Sadie Lindsay; sister, Carolyn Strickland of Dillon; brother, Glenn (Vickie) Hyatt of Dillon; sister-in-law, Linda Hyatt; many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hyatt was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Larry Hyatt.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

