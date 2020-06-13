Dr. Shenika Jones Promoted To Associate Professor At UNC Pembroke

Dr. Shenika Jones, 2002 honors graduate of Dillon High School and current Program Director at UNC Pembroke in the College of Health Sciences, was approved for tenure and promotion to the rank of Associate Professor on April 24, 2020. Chancellor Cummings made a final recommendation to the UNC Pembroke Board of Trustees after a rigorous 6-year review process of which Dr. Jones consistently demonstrated exemplary teaching, research and service.



Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email