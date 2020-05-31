Take COVID-19 Seriously

As more and more businesses and venues open up, there are many who are under the misimpression that because these entities are opening up that COVID-19 is over. This is not the case.

Now, more than ever, as the state is reopening, if anything, we must be more vigilant than ever in protecting our health and safety and take the necessary precautions against the virus.

Continue to wash your hands thoroughly and hand sanitize when handwashing is not an option.

Cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.

Try to avoid touching your face.

Wear a mask when going shopping or into places where multiple people are gathered.

If you are sick, stay home, and don’t expose others.

If you are a senior citizen, take advantage of senior shopping hours to avoid large groups of people.

Use common sense.

By now, nearly everyone has heard of the things that one needs to do to protect themselves against this virus.

Dillon County’s COVID-19 cases and cases in the surrounding areas are continuing to grow every day. At the time of this writing, Dillon County has three COVID-19 deaths.

We can all do something to prevent the spread of this virus if we follow the advice of the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and health officials.

Take this virus seriously, and take the necessary precautions to keep you and your loved ones safe.

