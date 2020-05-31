Senate Report: Voting Amid COVID-19

I am pleased that the General Assembly took in consideration concerns that many have expressed about voting amid COVID-19.

We felt that no one should feel like voting in person jeopardizes his or her health. With this is mind we expanded absentee voting access due to COVID-19. Voters who have concerns about voting in June will now be able to safely vote by mail in the primary elections!

Anyone who wants to vote by mail in the upcoming election can request an absentee ballot citing the state of emergency as the reason. You can request your ballot at https://www.scvotes.org/absentee-voting.

As President Franklin D. Roosevelt said “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.” Voting is an honor. Casting your ballet is a chance to participate in the process of determining policy and representative to legislate and execute those policies. Voting is also a privilege that thousands of men and women have fought and died for.

I hope that every registered voter will vote in the June 9th primary. Those of you who are registered and are thinking about not voting, please remember that for many of our ancestors this is a hard-won right that we are privileged to enjoy.

Around the world, not everyone is so fortunate. Freedom and democracy come at a price. As we vote, we should take a moment to honor those who have given their time and those that gave their lives to protect our right to cast a ballot and to select our leaders.

As with all matters concerning state government, I want to hear your opinions and suggestions concerning these issues. Please contact me in my Columbia office located at 608 Gressette Office Building.

You can reach me, or a member of my staff in Columbia at (803) 212-6000 or by fax at (803) 212-6011. My district office is located at 2523 East Highway 76, Marion, SC 29571, the phone number is (843) 423-8237 and the fax number is (843) 431-6049.

You may also email me at [email protected] My business phone is (843) 423-3904.

Please use this information to write, call or email me with your suggestions and concerns regarding issues before the Senate and in our community.

