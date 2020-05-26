Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing To Be Held On May 29

Free COVID-19 (Coronavirus) drive-thru testing will be held on Friday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Latta High School, 618 North Richardson Street, Latta. Access for the testing site will be from East Academy Street. The test is a throat swab. You do not have to be a resident of Dillon County to get tested, and you do not have to be a patient of CareSouth Carolina. The results are if you have the virus now, not in the past. No appointment necessary. Test results are back in 48 to 72 hours. Testing is available to anyone with or without symptoms. This is being held in partnership between CareSouth and SC DHEC.

