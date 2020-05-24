Wreath Laying Ceremony To Be Held On Memorial Day

By James E. Lockemy

Although the COVID-19 threat has caused our focus to be on the health crisis and threat facing all of us, the Dillon County Veterans of the Year Organization wants to make sure we do not forget those who, when faced with a crisis and threat to our freedom, gave the ultimate sacrifice for its preservation.

Therefore, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., they will conduct a wreath laying ceremony at the Wall of Honor at Veterans Park in front of the City-County Complex in Dillon, in honor of all those who gave their lives for the most precious of all American possessions: Liberty.

In addition, to the laying of a wreath, the names of all Dillon County Veterans who passed away since last Memorial Day will be read and honored; the United States flag will be raised and lowered to half staff and Taps will be played in remembrance of our honored heroes. A Prayer for Our Country will conclude the service.

There will not be a full ceremony this year with a speaker and the family of the Distinguished Deceased Veteran recognition will be postponed until the fall but it is important we always keep in our hearts and minds those who gave the last full measure for us.

This ceremony is open to the public but the Dillon County Veterans of the Year ask that you observe social distancing.

