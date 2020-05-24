Poppies Will Not Be Distributed This Year

By Terry H. Hayes

President, ALA Unit 32

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 Dillon, SC, has decided not to distribute poppies this Memorial Day Weekend.

Unfortunately, this is our biggest fundraiser for our unit; however, we feel this is in the best interest of our members. We may have an opportunity later this year and, if so, we will advertise it.

Thank you, Dillon County residents, for your past and continued support that helps us provide assistance for the veterans of our county. Have a safe and happy Memorial Day Weekend.

You may send donations to Poppies, c/o American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32, P.O. Box 11, Dillon, SC 29536-0011.

