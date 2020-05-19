STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS 4TH JUDICAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF DILLON

CASE NO. 2020-CP-33-00026

PHYLLIS CRAWFORD, PLAINTIFF vs. EARL WAYNE TURBEVILLE, DEFENDANT

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action, copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve copy of your answer upon the undersigned at his office 821 W Evans Street, Florence, SC 29501 within thirty (30) days of the service hereof upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer as aforesaid the Plaintiff herein will apply to the Court for the relief prayed for in the Complaint and judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANT(S) ABOVE NAMED: NOTICE is hereby given that the Complaint in the foregoing action, together with the Summons, of which the foregoing is copy, was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, on the 24th day of April 2020.

The Law Office Of Linward Edwards II,

Linward C. Edwards, Attorney for Plaintiff

821 West Evans Street

Florence, SC 29501

(843)410-9605

