RELAY FOR LIFE: Lois Bright Shares Her Story

Note: Relay For Life of Dillon County, originally scheduled for May 15, 2020 has been postponed due to Covid 19. Preparations and a new date will be announced as soon as possible.



Lois Bright is a cancer survivor and Dillon resident. She shares her journey through cancer with us in support of American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

Since my mammogram test results were a bit late in the spring of 2011, I did not have great concern because retirement in Virginia was on my mind. You see, I didn’t ever miss an annual mammogram and the results were always great. After signing all the required documentation for retirement and leaving the office, I get a call on my cell phone. It was the doctor’s office saying there was some inconclusiveness with my mammogram. They wanted to know when could I come in for a sonogram and I said your earliest appointment.

The appointment was in 8 days. Having three sonograms and so many questions from the doctor was a tad unsettling. Then after being in that office for three hours, she stated she wanted me to have a biopsy as soon as possible. I was sick to my stomach for a couple of hours. Well, as the Lord would have it, I was scheduled within three business days.

Nervous as I could be entering the building, because I was entering the unknown realm of additional testing. The doctor said she would rather do the biopsy and not have a computer-generated biopsy. My husband, Leon, and I agreed. It was complete and a titanium chip was left to mark the place where the biopsy was performed. The wait began. In five business days, we would have the results. I was on pins and needles. However, when I received the news that Monday that it was infiltrating lobular carcinoma (breast cancer), I was numb! I was shaking and my head was spinning.

The next steps were understanding what to do. So, after hearing that the cancer was stage one and deciding on a lumpectomy, priorities came into focus. I prayed and asked the Lord to help me have patience because I had to wait for scheduling. Completing everything for retirement did help the days go by. I thank God for hearing and answering prayers, because the process was mind boggling.

On the day of surgery, I was told that no cancer was found in the lymph nodes. After surgery, I had to see so many different doctors that had so much to say about recovery, radiation treatment, oral medication, an annual bilateral diagnostic mammogram, survival, and just plain living.

My husband, my greatest helper, bought me a breast cancer Bible which I read daily. I was fortunate to receive physical and emotional support from our daughter. A colleague, Janice, was an anchor and a beneficial encourager for me. Arlene, my sister-in-law, sent me a booklet that was written by Dottie Osteen about trusting God through cancer with scriptures.

I must say I prayed more, read my Bible more, and trusted God even more. Life may give us lemons, but God helped me make a lemon cake. I have been cancer free for nine years.

Yes, I do take oral medication daily and I do see my oncologist twice a year. Follow up is key and necessary.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email