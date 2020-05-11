LEGAL NOTICE Leo Manning, Sr. vs. Eddie’s Take You There

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Leo Manning, Sr. vs. Eddie’s Take You There

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the above-styled action is presently pending before the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Commission in connection with an accident on September 27, 2019 in Berkeley County, South Carolina involving Leo Manning, Sr., Deceased. Any person or persons having information concerning the identity and/or location of anyone who is, or claims to be, an heir at law or financially dependent upon Leo Manning, Sr., Deceased, at the time of his accident and death on September 27, 2019 please contact Chris Tuten, Tuten Insurance Services, 236 Ranch Lake Road, Chapin, South Carolina 29036, Telephone (803) 783-2008 no later than May 20, 2020.

