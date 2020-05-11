Crossvines (Bignonia capreolata) is an evergreen to semi-evergreen native woody vine that is related to trumpet creepers.

These vines are self-clinging, fast growing, and flower well in both full sun to part shade. These vines to make suckers that grow into the landscape, so you will need to pull or cut the extensive growth.

Although most of the flowers may be produced high up in deciduous trees, after they bloom, the landscape becomes covered with their yellow- and mahogany-colored flowers.

There are many improved cultivars of crossvines available, but the most common is ‘Tangerine Beauty’. It has orange petals with a bright yellow throat. This cultivar is heavy flowering even in partial sunlight.

To propagate crossvines, take cuttings from the current year’s growth in May or June. Take stem section that are 6-8 inches long and remove most of the leaves except those at the upper end.

Dip the moistened lower end into a rooting hormone containing IBA (such as Miracle-Gro Rooting Hormone), and insert the cutting 2 inches deep into a well-drained potting soil.

Cover the cutting and pot with a plastic bag to create a greenhouse effect by keeping the soil moist until roots have formed. Place the container in the shade outdoors.

Fertilize and water during the summer months. The cutting should be ready to plant into the ground in the early fall.

Crossvines’ nectar is a great source for pollinators such as hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees.

For more information on crossvines, please visit the Home and Garden Information Center website at hgic.clemson.edu.

Tune in on Tuesday nights to watch “Making it Grow” at 7 p.m. on SCETV or mig.org. Email Outen at [email protected]

