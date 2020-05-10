Dillon County Nears 100 Reported Cases Of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and one additional death.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,653 and those who have died to 331.

The death occurred in an elderly individual in Marion County.

Dillon County now has 95 reported cases of COVID-19, 584 estimated cases, and 679 possible cases.

The number of new cases by county are listed below. Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Charleston (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (7), Dorchester (1), Florence (12), Greenville (13), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Jasper (2), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (7), Lexington (4), Marion (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (2), York (1)

