County Tomato Contest Will Move Forward With Changes

The Dillon County Tomato Contest will look a little different for the 2020 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not have an awards banquet at the end of the tomato contest. This year’s contest will have no entry fee nor cash prize, but the winner will still have bragging rights for the year.

Due to the county offices being closed, please email [email protected] or call 843-627-7113 for a tomato contest participation form. This application form will secure your spot for your tomato plants to be judged. Mark your four (4) best tomato plants to be judged on Monday, June 22nd. Winners will be announced on Thursday, June 25th. Remember, this contest is for Dillon County residents only.

Please mail your completed application form back by June 1st to:

Attn: Tomato Contest

Clemson Extension

200 South 5th Avenue

Dillon, SC 29592

