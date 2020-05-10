Applications Being Accepted For Alligator Hunting Season

Since May 1, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has been accepting online applications for the 2020 Public Alligator Hunting season.

A $10 non-refundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt. A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. This year’s public season will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) on Sept. 12 and run until 12 p.m. (noon) on Oct. 10.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on June 15. Tag fees, if selected, are $100. Additional fees apply to nonresident hunters. By law, the fees collected are used to support the Alligator Management Program’s research and management activities, and for conservation of the American Alligator in South Carolina. The SCDNR will closely monitor these hunts, and the harvest and regulations may be modified for future seasons. Please check the SCDNR website at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html to apply for the alligator hunts, as well as for more information and any changes or updates.

